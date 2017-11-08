Kerry councillor condemns proposed penalties for unaccompanied learner drivers

A Kerry County Councillor has condemned the proposed penalties for unaccompanied learner drivers.

The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, will bring plans to Cabinet to prosecute the owners of cars if a learner driver is found driving unaccompanied.

The proposed penalties include a 2,000 euro fine, 6 months in jail or the impounding of the car by An Garda Siochana.

Councillor Dan McCarthy says Minister Shane Ross doesn’t consider the impact such measures would have on the rural dwellers, and it will only serve to accelerate rural depopulation.

The Independent councillor, who believes the driving test should be part of the Leaving Certificate, says the proposed measures are giving young drivers no chance.