Kerry councillor calls for SKY fee waiver for nursing homes and hospitals

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the GAA and Minister for Communications to direct SKY television to grant ‘pay per view’ exemptions for nursing homes and day-care centres.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy Rae tabled a motion on the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Kilgarvan councillor said the pay per view exemptions should extend to nursing homes, day care centres and hospitals.

He said this was morally important as people who’ve watched GAA matches all their lives – and may now be resident in a nursing home – may not have access to watch these matches.

Cllr Healy Rae said as many of these institutions were funded by public money, paying the SKY fee wasn’t an option, and a such a waiver should be introduced.