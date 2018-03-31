Kerry Councillor calls for protection of scenic viewing bays

Kerry County Council has been called to assist in keeping the county’s most scenic viewing points litter-free.

Councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion to the recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, calling for the local authority to assist in clean up programmes in the county, with particular emphasis on tourist areas.

She says the iconic images taken of the county are being marred by the sight of rubbish and litter in prominent scenic areas.

In response, Kerry County Council says clean-up of areas can be included in the Anti-Dumping Initiative, if locations are provided.