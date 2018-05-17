Kerry Councillor calls for full review of all tests carried out under CervicalCheck

A Kerry Councillor has called for a full review of all tests carried out under CervicalCheck.

Councillor Damien Quigg, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum, brought a motion to today’s meeting, calling for the HSE to conduct a widescale review of smear tests.

The Sinn Féin councillor also believes the practice of outsourcing smear tests to US labs needs to stop.


Councillor Quigg says a HSE review may have to include tests that were carried out up to ten years ago, and women’s lives depend on it.

He adds the current situation here has precipitated a review of tests in the US.

 

