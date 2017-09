Kerry County Councillor Jim Finucane has been appointed the new President of Education and Training Boards Ireland.

The ETBI is the representative body for Ireland’s 16 ETBs, which operate 278 second level schools, 16 training centres, PLC colleges, and over 500 education centres.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane is the Chairman of the Kerry ETB Board, and has represented the county on the Board of ETBI since it was established in 2013.