Kerry councillor appeals for shop owners and the public to be mindful of people with mobility issues

A Kerry councillor has asked members of the public and shop owners to be mindful of the needs of wheelchair users in the busy weeks leading to Christmas.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien was speaking at the launch of the Irish Wheelchair Association’s Angel campaign that raises money for the association.

Angel pins and products are being sold by volunteers around Kerry today and over the next week and all money raised here will stay in the county.

Cllr O’Brien, who is service coordinator for the IWA in Kerry and is himself a wheelchair user, says simple considerations can make a big difference to people with mobility issues.