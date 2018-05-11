Kerry Cork Health Link Bus wins over Kerry Community Award

Kerry Cork Health Link Bus has been named overall winners at this year’s Kerry Community Awards.

The bus transports cancer patients to and from hospital appointments daily at Cork University Hospital, Bons Secours Cork, Cork Clinic and the Mercy Hospital.

The service is run by Kerry Cancer Support Group which was set up in 2007.

The Kerry Community Awards were presented last night at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney.

The awards recognise community and voluntary sector efforts to improve the social, economic, cultural and environmental quality of life in our communities.