Kerry construction company enters into examinership – January 18th, 2018

Denis Moriarty Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd, based in The Kerries, Tralee, has been granted the protection of the High Court through the examinership process. The company employs 132 people. Jerry speaks to auctioneer and Tralee councillor Jim Finucane about the situation.
Up to 200 farmers attend South Kerry meeting on TB outbreak
Up to 200 farmers attended a meeting today at Caherciveen Community Centre focused on a TB outbreak in the area. The meeting was organised by...
Nine patients with serious delayed diagnoses following scans at UHK
Nine patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnoses following scans at University Hospital Kerry. The information was revealed by the South / South...
Council outdoor staff in Listowel out of work on health and safety claim
18 members of the outdoor staff of Kerry County Council for Listowel Municipal District did not work today. Radio Kerry understands that the staff did...
Dáil debate on repealing the 8th Amendment – January 18th, 2018
We hear from the debate and discussion on the 8th Amendment in the Dáil including Health Minister Simon Harris, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae...
Local Property Tax and the ‘Squeezed Middle’ – January 18th, 2018
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced a review of the local property tax; at the moment the tax is calculated on 2013 market...