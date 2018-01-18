Kerry construction company enters into examinership – January 18th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Denis Moriarty Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd, based in The Kerries, Tralee, has been granted the protection of the High Court through the examinership process. The company employs 132 people. Jerry speaks to auctioneer and Tralee councillor Jim Finucane about the situation.

