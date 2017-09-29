Kerry company wins medtech award

A Kerry company has won an award at the annual IMSTA awards.

IMSTA, is the representative body for medtech suppliers in Ireland.

ViClarity which is headquartered in the Tom Crean Business Centre in Tralee were delighted to win in the most cost-effective product or service category.

The company specialises in risk and compliance management software for financial services and healthcare.

The IMSTA Awards, now in their sixth year, have grown significantly in the past few years with entries coming from hospitals, researchers, medtech entrepreneurs and industry.