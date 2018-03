Tralee-based 3D printing company Wazp has made it into Google’s Adopt a Start-up Programme.

Thirty start-ups will undergo an intensive 12-week mentoring programme by Google employees, and attend a series of lectures and workshops at Google headquarters in Dublin.

At the end, eight start-ups will get the opportunity to showcase their results to a panel of industry experts, with the overall winner getting €10,000 in AdWords credit.