Kerry company to showcase at ploughing championships as winner of ‘High Speed High Street’ initiative

A Kerry based company has been announced as a winner of eir’s ‘High Speed High Street’.

Tralee’s StoryStock will join SMEs from Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal and Dublin at eir’s open exhibition space at the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly this month.

This initiative showcases Irish SMEs using high speed broadband to promote their business online, to sell product and to engage in new market opportunities.

StoryStock, a content creation business based in Tralee, has a small team of workers who had all emigrated from Kerry but have since returned.

The company delivers quality content and stories from content creators to global media and brands who need stories and content.

StoryStock plan to showcase the types of stories they deliver, particularly their agricultural clients on screens, as well as setting up a booth at the championships where they can record farmers stories and play them on screens at the stand.

The Tralee company will join companies from Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Clare and Donegal at the showcase with each winning business receiving prize packages of €10,000 and a year’s free broadband.

The ‘High Speed High Street’ initiative marks open eir’s second year as the official communications partner to the National Ploughing Championships, which takes place in Tullamore from September 19th to 21st.