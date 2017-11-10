Kerry companies urged to educate themselves in advance of EU regulation concerning customer privacy and data protection

Kerry companies have been urged to educate themselves in advance of new EU regulation concerning customer privacy and data protection.

That’s according to tech and social media consultant Joanne Sweeney Burke of the Digital Training Institute.

Speaking on In Business Joanne says Kerry companies of all sizes must make themselves aware of GDPR – General Data Protection Regulation – which comes into force on May 25th 2018, replacing the existing data protection framework under the EU Data Protection Directive.

GDPR emphasises transparency, security and accountability by data controllers and processors, while at the same time standardising and strengthening rights of European citizens to data privacy.

Joanne says – especially in light of recent cyber-attacks – knowledge of GDPR is essential: