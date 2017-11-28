Kerry community groups opposed to renewable energy to form county-wide forum

A number of community groups across the county – opposed to wind farm and other renewable energy developments – are forming a Kerry-wide forum to represent their interests.

At a recent meeting, community groups agreed to form the forum to encourage debate on future developments, including the impact on the communities in which they are located.

The meeting was tabled by No More Wind Turbines Ballylongford – formed by residents to aid discussion on wind farms, including the proposed Ballylongford Wind Farm around Ballylongford and Asdee.

This County Forum aims to provide networking opportunities to forge links with other county and national groups impacted by renewable energy projects, while also providing a source of support.

The forum also seeks to have say in the planning process to ensure future renewable energy projects address the impact on local communities.

The meeting to form the forum heard concerns raised, including increased CO2 emissions generated by additional road traffic – which the groups claim ‘undermine the green credentials of these developments’.

Other concerns raised included the issue of local employment, materials used in the construction of windfarms and what they described as the ‘hidden cost’ to the taxpayer.

The Forum is calling for full public consultation on the review of Kerry County Council’s Landscape Character Assessment Report (LCA) which assists in the formulation of renewable energy strategies in Kerry.