Kerry Community Games Preview

Neilus Collins has a preview of this weekend’s Community Games events in Kerry
GAELIC GAMES The Kerry Ladies footballers are without a manager after Graham Shine stepped down last night. Owing to business and family commitments, he said he...
Under 14 County League Round-up
There was a busy programme of games last night in the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League and with all the results, here’s Damien...
Multiple Rapist Studied at IT Tralee – April 4th, 2018
It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty,...
The Sea and Sky’s the Limit for Kenmare: Council Acquires 13 Acres for Community...
Kerry County Council has secured the purchase of 13 acres of amenity land in Kenmare for public use. Fianna Fáil senator, Mark Daly, says...
A Problem Shared – April 4th, 2018
A listener’s husband expects her to do everything around the house while he spends his money in the pub. Another listener is afraid of...