Kerry Community Alert groups encouraged to apply for funding

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, is encouraging Kerry Community Text Alert groups to apply for Government funding.

The Department of Justice and Equality has announced it will be providing additional financial support to these invaluable local groups as the latest measure in its support of crime prevention in rural communities.

The Rebate Scheme, which also ran in 2016, will allow Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána to apply for funding to contribute towards their yearly running costs.

Minister Griffin says Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, will be making in the region of €100,000 available to local communities who wish to apply for a rebate towards the costs associated with running their local Text Alert Scheme.