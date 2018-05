Communities in Kerry are being urged to take part in the upcoming Street Feast 2018.

It’s a national day of street parties and community celebrations, with the aim is of strengthening communities.

Over a thousand Street Feasts are so far registered to take place on the 10th of June, including 17 in Kerry in Tralee, Killarney, Milltown, and Kenmare.





Those wanting to take part should register at www.streetfeast.