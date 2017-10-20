Kerry College of Further Education move to IT South Campus not ruled out

The Principal of the Kerry College of Further Education says the IT South Campus would make a suitable location for it to expand.

IT Tralee has received funding to construct a new STEM building and student hub in its North campus and students of those subjects will move from the South Campus in Clash to the North Campus in Dromtacker.

Mary Lucey who was recently appointed principal says the population of Kerry College of Further Education is 745 and is continuing to grow.

She says the college is looking at other locations: