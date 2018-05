The Kerry College of Further Education will launch a pre-garda programme this afternoon.

The course is a collaboration between An Garda Siochana and KCFE, which is aimed at those hoping to pursue a career with the gardaí.

It will involve input from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, with accounts of real-life experiences given by gardaí based in the county.

The new programme will be launched this afternoon, with the first students due to enrol this coming September.