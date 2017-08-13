Kerry Coach Guides Ireland To European Basketball Final

The Ireland U18 Women’s team has become the first Irish side to reach a European Championship final.

A 68-57 win against Poland sent them through to the Division B decider against Germany tonight and also saw them promoted to Division A for next year’s championships.

Indeed, it was Poland who got the better of the opening exchanges as the girls in green struggled to settle their nerves. The thunderous crowd at the National Basketball Arena were behind the Irish from the get-go and there was huge applause when Dayna Finn scored Ireland’s first basket. Poland’s 5-0 scoring run halted momentum and they maintained their lead, 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. Ireland took back the lead two minutes into the second quarter, after a fantastic scoring run was finished off by Sorcha Tiernan’s pinpoint three, which forced the Polish to call a timeout and regroup. The emphatic roar of the Irish fans guided the team on and they led 28-23 at halftime.

There was a deafening roar when Dayna Finn weaved her way through the Polish defence and put Ireland ten points up as the third quarter ticked by, and both Claire Melia and Rachel Huijsdens made huge threes to hold on to a two-point lead going into the last. The crowd were in full song when Louise Scannell came off the bench to make two huge scores in the fourth and though Poland matched them score for score, they began to have troubles of their own when their top scorer Julia Nielacna was fouled out. In the end, it was destined to be Ireland’s day as they booked their place in the European Championship final on a scoreline of 68-57, with their opponents being decided on court at the NBA right now as Germany face Great Britain.

Elsewhere, there were more celebrations as Ireland Under 16 men also ran home to a huge victory at their FIBA U16 European Championships, when they drove home to a 98-56 win over Norway in their third group game.

“The team earned that win today,” said Head Coach, Pat Price. “They didn’t take a break at all in terms of focus and execution and when you have work rate like that you get that type of result.”

The win came off the back of another big win for the squad on Friday afternoon which saw them overcome the Slovak Republic. A superb display from the entire team today saw eleven of the twelve squad members get on the scoring, with the Ireland showing their passing and scoring prowess throughout. The squad have a rest day before playing Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.