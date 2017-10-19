Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Ltd appoints company secretary

Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Ltd has appointed a company secretary.

Thomas Hunter McGowan will establish the executive functions for the co-op, and assist in developing a strategy which supports milk supplier members; he took up the post at the start of the month.

He’s looking forward to a smooth transition as the co-op moves secretarial and financial functions in house from Kerry Group over the next few months.

Co-op Chairman Mundy Hayes says Mr Hunter McGowan’s skills and experience will be invaluable in dealing with challenges, and formulating their corporate strategy in the months ahead.

Mr Hunter McGowan’s previous role was CEO of InterTradeIreland, the body which supports SMEs, and prior to that he was Managing Director of Swansea Cork Ferries Ltd for 18 years.