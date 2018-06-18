Kerry Co-op Board Deserves a Hearing – June 18th, 2018

Michael O’Dowd is a dairy farmer and the IFA Dairy representative for Kerry. He attended last week’s special general meeting of Kerry Co-op where there was strong criticism of a proposal for the co-op to get into the milk processing and agribusiness market.
7.7 million euro of expanded facilities officially opened at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee
Junior Minister Brendan Griffin believes there should be more collaboration between the private and public health sectors. The Kerry TD was speaking as he officially...
Kerry’s junior minister says zero tolerance approach needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport
The Junior Minister at the Department of Transport says a zero-tolerance approach is needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport. Irish Rail is working closely...
House burgled following emergency hoax call-out in Castlecove
A south Kerry householder, who responded to a hoax emergency call-out, returned to find his home burgled. Last Sunday, between 2.30pm and 3.45pm, a householder...
