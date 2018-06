Kerry Co-Op’s AGM is taking place this afternoon.

The co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc with a 13.7% stake worth an estimated 2.2 billion euro.

Among the issues up for discussion will be proposed changes to shareholder’s voting rights and the spinning out of shares.





There are over 13,000 shareholders in the co-op however, a fraction of these have a vote.

The meeting is taking place in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee.