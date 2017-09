Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy says he is to meet Eamon Fitzmaurice in the coming week and discuss his future as Kerry senior manager.

Fitzmaurice still has one year left on a two year term.

Tim Murphy says it should be a lot clearer next week if Fitzmaurice will stay or leave his position.

Speaking on The Kerry Today programme on Radio Kerry, Murphy told Jerry O’ Sullivan that he did speak to Fitzmaurice after Kerry’s defeat to Mayo…………….