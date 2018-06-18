Kerry Club To Return To National League Basketball

St. Mary’s Castleisland are to enter the Women’s National League next season.

The club, who won the league back in 2012, last competed at this level in 2015/16.

Having won the NICC cup final in January this year the players expressed a strong interest in returning to the national scene.





The squad will be coached by Liam Culloty, who was in charge for that NICC success.

It has been confirmed that the club has secured a sponsor in Tom McCarthy.

There will be two conferences in the league, with St. Mary’s to play in the Southern Conference, along with Maree, Limerick Celtics, U.L., Portlaoise Panthers.

The Northern conference is made up of Letterkenny, Ulster University Elks, Belfast Pheonix, Trinity Meteors and Swords Thunder.

Each team will play home and away in their own conference and will play the other conference once, either home or away depending on the draw.

The fixtures are expected to be announced this week.