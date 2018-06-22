Kerry Cllr says full traceability in sheep sector is impossible

Full traceability in the sheep sector is impossible.

That’s according to Kenmare mart manager and Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy who is calling on the Agriculture Minister to delay the introduction of electronic tags for all sheep from October 1st.

Minister Michael Creed believes the move will make sheep traceability more robust and will support the development and sustainability of the industry.





However, the plan has come in for criticism from farming organisations due to extra costs being put on farmers.

Cllr Dan McCarthy believes due to the nature of sheep farming on mountainous terrain it is impossible to achieve full traceability: