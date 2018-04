Kerry citizens have until next Saturday, the 28th, to apply for entry to the postal or special voters list for the upcoming referendum.

While Tuesday, the 8th of May, is the closing date for entry to the register of electors.

A referendum on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment will be held on Friday the 25th of May.

County registrar Padraig Burke says the easiest way to check if you’re registered to vote is online: