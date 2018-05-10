Kerry Choral Union will host its Spring concert at St John’s Church Ashe Street, Tralee, this Sunday May 13th

Kerry Choral Union will host its Spring concert at St John’s Church Ashe Street, Tralee, this Sunday May 13th at 7.30pm in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry. A stunning evening of music and song is guaranteed and tickets, priced at €10, are available from Recovery Haven or at the church on the night.

