Kerry Choral Union will host its Spring concert at St John’s Church Ashe Street, Tralee, this Sunday May 13th at 7.30pm in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry. A stunning evening of music and song is guaranteed and tickets, priced at €10, are available from Recovery Haven or at the church on the night.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Row breaks out in the Dáil between Kerry TDs
A row broke out in the Dáil between Kerry TDs earlier this afternoon. Independent TD Danny Healy Rae says some of the proposed local link...
Claims US sanctions will have no effect on West Limerick refinery
It's claimed US sanctions will have no effect on a West Limerick refinery. Fears were raised in recent weeks over Aughinish Alumina, as the United...
Planned Garda raid uncovers €27,000 worth of drugs in Kilgarvan
A planned Garda raid has uncovered €27,000 worth of drugs in Kilgarvan. During the search, which was conducted by the Killarney and Kerry Drugs Units,...
TDs Reject Claim That They’re Failing to Stand Up for Rural Ireland – May...
Yesterday’s Kerry Today was rather heated. Danny and Michael Healy-Rae believe the new evening and night bus services are a ‘sop’ to rural Ireland...
A Problem Shared – May 9th, 2018
A parent is distraught because of two adult children who have fallen out with each other. A listener is worried about a friend who...
Crossroads: Remembering a Parent – May 9th, 2018
The students from the radio broadcasting course at the Digital Skills Centre at Kerry ETB have produced a series of short features called Crossroads....