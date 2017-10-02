Kerry for Choice says being pro-choice is the middle ground

The Convener of Kerry for Choice says being pro-choice means understanding every individual is the best person to decide what’s right for them.

Paula Dennan was speaking after the group was among thousands who marched in the Abortion Rights Campaign March for Choice in Dublin on Saturday.

Kerry for Choice is a volunteer pro-choice group advocating for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, and for the introduction of free, safe, legal and accessible abortion in Ireland.

Ms Dennan says being pro-choice is the middle ground, and means that regardless of personal beliefs one person wouldn’t force a woman to remain pregnant against her will.