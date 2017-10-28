Kerry for Choice holding candlelit vigil in Tralee in memory of Savita Halappanavar

The Coalition to Repeal the 8th has invited members of the public to join a series of vigils around the country today, to mark the fifth anniversary of Savita Halappanavar’s death.

In Tralee, Kerry for Choice is holding a candlelit vigil in The Square, Tralee this evening at 6 o’clock.

Kerry for Choice Convener Paula Dennan said she hoped family and friends of Savita Halappanavar find solace in this communal support.

Flowers and candles are being brought in silence to Dublin’s GPO on O’Connell Street at 4pm, with vigils at more than 20 other locations around Ireland.

Ailbhe Smyth is the Convener of the Coalition:

The Pro Life Campaign claims Savita’s death is being unfairly used to champion a cause.