Kerry Childminder Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Toddler – September 6th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, in Killarney District Court, the childminder pleaded guilty to the assault of an 18 month old boy in her care. One witness said it appeared that she was trying to bite the little boy’s face. Radio Kerry journalist, Aisling O’Brien, reported on the case.

