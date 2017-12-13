Kerry childminder who assaulted boy to pay €1,000 to court poor box

A Kerry woman who admitted assaulting a crying baby in her care is to make a €1,000 donation to the court poor box in lieu of a conviction.

The 38-year-old childminder, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the child, previously pleaded guilty at Killarney District Court to a single charge of assault under the Children’s Act (2001) on May 12th last.

The court previously heard a post woman who had called to deliver mail heard terrible screaming.

She saw the accused woman with the 18-month-old pinned against the wall in the hall; her face was up against the child’s as if she was biting it.

The woman said she couldn’t stop the boy from crying.

The toddler suffered no facial wounds but had bruising.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, who is a mother of young children herself, was extremely sorry and had just “lost it” and couldn’t explain why; she is attending counselling.

Previously, Judge James O’Connor ordered the woman to pay €5,000 to the court for the benefit of the child and €1,000 for the mother.

The woman is now to pay an additional €1,000 to the court poor box to avoid a conviction.

The case was adjourned to May 15th next.