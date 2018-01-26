Kerry childcare worker calls for State funding to improve sector pay

A Kerry childcare worker is calling for more government funding for the sector.

Elaine O’Sullivan is an Early Years Educator at Scamps & Scholars in Killorglin and is a member of the SIPTU Early Years National Committee.

She says people are leaving the sector every week because of the low pay.

SIPTU wants to unionise enough members in order to implement a sectoral employment order, which would result in an improvement in pay and conditions for staff.

Elaine O’Sullivan says more government investment is needed in the childcare sector, so that an increase in wages won’t result in parents paying more.

