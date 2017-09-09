Kerry Chasing All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Glory

Wicklow provide the opposition for Kerry later in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship final.

The Kingdom are looking to win the Richie McElligott Cup for the first time.

The decider takes place in Thurles, throwing in at 1 o’clock.

Kerry manager Ian Brick hopes Kerry can win the Richie McElligott Cup for the first time. He knows the players will be extra motivated to capture a trophy named after a Lixnaw hurling legend http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rmcecup.mp3

In the U21 A Final at Semple Stadium from 3 o’clock Kilkenny play Limerick.