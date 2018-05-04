Kerry CEO hopeful milk price will stay above 30 cent per litre for rest of year

The CEO of Kerry Group says he is more confident now about milk prices for the remainder of the year than he was two months ago.

Edmond Scanlon says the company recognises the stress their farmer suppliers are experiencing due to the fodder crisis and won’t be found wanting.

Kerry Agribusiness has facilitated around 7,000 tonnes of fodder across its supply base; 5,500 tonnes of that fodder was imported from the UK.

Mr Scanlon says volatility is the enemy for the company, its customers and suppliers.

He told Agritime he is hopeful that milk prices will stay above 30 cents a litre this year: