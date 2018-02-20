Kerry Cathaoirleach apologises for inappropriate comment to female councillor

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has apologised to a female councillor for “an inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment”.

Cllr John Sheahan yesterday told his Fine Gael party colleague Cllr Aoife Thornton that she should “dye the hair blonde” in order to be noticed for speaking time in the chamber.

It followed two objections from Cllr Thornton who claimed she had been overlooked for speaking time.

Cllr Thornton said the comment was inappropriate and shouldn’t have been made but she took it as a joke and had accepted the apology, adding that lessons can be learned.

Cllr Sheahan said it was a very busy meeting yesterday and it was challenging to move through the agenda while trying to be fair to all councillors.

Cllr Sheahan said it was a humorous comment and nothing else was meant by it: