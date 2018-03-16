Kerry Cathaoirleach to lay wreath at 9/11 memorial in New York

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will today lay a wreath at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Kerry Mayor Cllr John Sheahan is visiting the monument as part of his St Patrick’s Day engagements.

The floral tribute will be draped in the green and gold with words ‘In Remembrance, From the People of County Kerry, Ireland’.

Cllr Sheahan will also meet members of the New York Fire Department with Kerry heritage and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Cathaoirleach will lead the Kerry Association in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.