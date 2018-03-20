Kerry Cathaoirleach concludes visit to New York

Kerry County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr John Sheahan has concluded his St Patrick’s Day visit to New York.

On Saturday he joined the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio for a reception at Gracie Mansion.

Cllr Sheahan later joined Kerry Patriotic and Benevolent Association President Frank O’Keefe in leading the 1,500 strong Kerry Association down Fifth Avenue.

The Cathaoirleach also met with Jerry Leary, senior security supervisor at the 9/11 Memorial built by Navillus, headed up by Donal O’Sullivan from Ballinskelligs.

Yesterday Cllr Sheahan visited Yonkers Fire House and the Kerry Hall, accompanied by Kerry County Council Tourism Officer John Griffin.