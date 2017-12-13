Kerry Carer of the Year says it’s a constant battle to get resources

A Kerry carer says it’s a constant battle to get resources.

Minster for Health Simon Harris announced those who receive Carers’ Allowance and do not have a free GP visit card will receive one next year.

Family Carers Ireland claims only 1-in-4 carers receive the GP visit card at present due to stringent means tests.

However, Liz Forde, the Kerry Carer of the Year, says money is not the issue in many cases.

The Ardfert woman, who has three children with disabilities, undergoes reviews every year, despite her son Cillian living with permanent brain damage.

While she welcomes the Health Minister’s announcement, Liz Forde says carers shouldn’t have to fight to get help.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says the expansion of GP visit cards will help carers.

He says extra funding for respite care will also help this group in society as well as people with disabilities.

Some of the €8 million in this funding will be given for 12 respite houses around the country – one in each Community Health Area.