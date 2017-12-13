Kerry Carer of the Year on Expansion of Free GP Cards to Carers – December 13th, 2017

Liz Forde from Ardfert is the Kerry Carer of the Year. She gave her reaction to the news that all carers getting the carer’s allowance are to get the free GP card.
Kerry destination brand cost council €40,000 to develop
A new destination brand aimed at promoting and marketing the county cost Kerry County Council €40,000 to develop. 'Kerry - Your Natural Escape' was officially...
World waits as Kerry set to take centre stage in Star Wars: The Last...
The wait for Star Wars fans around the world is nearly over as Kerry takes centre stage in Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last...
Kerry Junior Minister calls for Ryanair to clarify extent of cancellations
There's a call for Ryanair to clarify the extent of cancellations after some of their Dublin based pilots gave notice of their intention to...
A New Mobile Phone Manifesto: Time to Put ‘Em Down & Show Some Manners!...
Ger Murphy got in touch on the Radio Kerry comment line. His plea is simple. People are so glued their mobile phones now that...
A Problem Shared – December 13th, 2017
Val and Tony join Treasa this week to give their views on some listeners’ dilemmas. One person feels she’s being sidelined and disrespected by...