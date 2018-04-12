Kerry car insurance campaigner says new measures are not lowering premiums

A Kerryman who campaigns for lower car insurance premiums says new measures are not lowering prices.

Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground used speed monitoring devices in an effort to lower his premium, however, he says insurers are not giving discounts despite proof of safe driving behaviour.

Junior Minister for Finance Michael D’Arcy recently said young drivers are choosing to pay higher premiums instead of using telematic devices on their vehicles.

Mr Griffin claims premiums for the youngest and oldest drivers are still increasing, despite the average cost of insurance decreasing for many drivers.

The Killorglin man says Minister D’Arcy, who is responsible for implementing recommended measures to lower car insurance premiums, hasn’t got his homework done.