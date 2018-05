2014 All-Ireland winning captain, Fionn Fitzgerald, says Kerry won’t get away with inconsistent form in this year’s Championship.

The Kingdom survived relegation during their defence of the League as defeats to Dublin, Galway, Monaghan and Tyrone overshadowed wins against Donegal, Mayo and Kildare.

Fionn Fitzgerald, who will captain the county again this year, says the players know what they need to do to compete during the summer.