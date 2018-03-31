Kerry Camogie Team Named For Roscommon Clash

Kerry have named their side to host Roscommon in Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League, in Abbeydorney at 2 tomorrow.
1. Alanna Maunsell
2. Liz Houlihan
3. Niamh Leen
4. Michelle Costello
5. Elaine Ryall
6. Sara Murphy
7. Aine O’Connor
8. Patrice Diggin
9. Laura Collins
10. Jessica Fitzell
11. Aoife Behan
12. Clodagh Walsh
13. Rachel McCarthy
14. Jackie Horgan (Captain)
15. Alannah Whelan
Subs:
16. Orla Young
17. Megan Weir
18. Eilish Harrington
19. Norette Casey
20. Julianne O’Keeffe
21. Emma Lawlor
22. Caoimhe Shanahan
23. Kate Buckley
24. Ciara Canty
25. Katelyn O’Connor
26. Brid Horan
27. Andrea Hanly
28. Niamh Rid
29. Tréise Moran
30. Rachel Burke
31. Aoife O’Connor
32. Nessa McGarty
33. Megan Casey Lawlor