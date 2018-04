Kerry today bid to be crowned Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Div 3 champions.

The Final sees them take on Roscommon, whom they drew with earlier in the season.

Today’s decider is on in at The Ragg in Thurles at 2.

Kerry manager Stephen Goggin

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GOGGIN-1.mp3

Kingdom player Patrice Diggins

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Patrice-1.mp3