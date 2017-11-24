Kerry businesses, with the potential to expand abroad, should not be dissuaded by Brexit

Kerry businesses, with the potential to expand abroad, should explore such opportunities and not be dissuaded by Brexit.

That’s one of the messages being sent to local enterprises at an event that has been taking place in Tralee this afternoon.

The CEO of IDA Ireland, Abbeydorney native, Martin Shanahan, was among the speakers at the business gathering organised as part of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week.

Frank Murphy, CEO of Killarney-based Monex, told speakers at the Bank of Ireland event held in the Rose Hotel, Tralee how he started his currency conversion business which now has an annual turnover of €107 million.

Frank Shaw, head of Bank of Ireland Kerry, says such success stories should serve to inspire other enterprises.

Gerry Enright, manager of Bank of Ireland, Tralee, says there is confidence in the local economy.

Martin Shanahan says businesses have valid concerns over the impact of Brexit but they are not entirely powerless.