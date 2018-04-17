Kerry businesses becoming more compliant in paying commercial rates

Businesses in Kerry are becoming more compliant in paying commercial rates.

There was an improvement in collection of rates, and a reduction of arrears owed last year.

A total of €34 million was taken in in rates in 2017, according to Kerry County Council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2017.

The council issued 267 registered six-day notices in respect of outstanding rates, and other 452 by ordinary post; a total of 12 summonses were subsequently issued.

The council’s rate collection increased from 81% in 2016 to 83% in 2017, exceeding the national target of 82%.