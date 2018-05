A number of Kerry businesses attended Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Wow Visitors: Win Business’ Customer Experience Summit held in Dublin recently.

The themes were wowing visitors with unforgettable experiences, and delivering world-class customer care to increase business.

Representatives from over 200 tourism businesses nationally attended, including the Rose Hotel in Tralee and the Lakeside House, Killarney.





Also, Niamh O’Shea, General Manager of the Killarney Park Hotel was one of the expert speakers.