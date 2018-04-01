Kerry businesses among Tourism Ireland delegation to Germany

A number of Kerry business representatives were among the Irish delegation in attendance at the world’s largest travel fair in Germany.

Delegates from Kerry Airport, Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Parknasilla Resort & Spa and Sneem Hotel were among 30 Irish tourism companies joining Tourism Ireland at Internationale Tourismus-Börse in Berlin.

Germany is Ireland’s third-largest tourism market – last year over 660,000 German visitors came to Ireland.

Tourism Ireland has launched a strategy to boost visitor numbers from Germany to 800,000 per year.