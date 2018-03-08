Kerry business people urged to attend meeting on rising insurance costs

Business people in Kerry are being urged to attend a meeting in Killarney tonight about the cost of insurance.

The Business Insurance Reform Group is comprised of businesses from Kerry and Cork.

They want reform of public liability insurance, which they say is rising at alarming rates because of compensation claims.

They’re holding a meeting in the East Avenue Hotel, Killarney tonight at 8 o’clock, and member of the group, Liam Flaherty of the Mermaids, Listowel is urging business people to attend.