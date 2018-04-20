Kerry bride-to-be’s wedding plans thrown into chaos due to clash with Royal Wedding

A Kerry bride-to-be has had her wedding day plans thrown into disarray due to a clash with the Royal Wedding next month.

Celé Brits from Killarney is due to marry fiancée Laurence in Burnham on the outskirts of London on Saturday, May 19th – the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot just down the road in Windsor.

A dozen wedding guests from Killarney, including the bride’s parents and four bridesmaids, will be travelling the same route that morning as an estimated 100,000 people who’re expected to travel to see the Royal couple.

The Kerry wedding guests have been contacted by British police and told they need special security permits to be in the area on the day.

But their biggest concern, according to mother-of-the-bride Jeanne Brits, is to get the bridal party to the wedding venue on time, given the traffic and security hold-ups.

She says however, that despite everything, the bride-to-be is remaining calm: