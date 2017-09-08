Kerry breath test inflation figures cited among lowest in country

Kerry is among the best performing Garda divisions when it comes to breath test inflation figures.

A report released this week detailing data collection of breath tests at Mandatory Alcohol/Intoxicant Testing Checkpoints indicated the percentage inflation rate of breathalyzer tests in the county to be 9%.

The report, published Wednesday, cites the example of Tipperary and Kerry in outlining the considerable differences among Garda Divisions.

It shows the gap between Dräger and PULSE breath tests in Tipperary was a 385% while in Kerry it was just 9% between the period cited between 2009 and 2017.

The report also states while data issues could explain some of the disparity, it indicated different practices within the Divisions as having a role to play.

The internal Garda report released on Wednesday found, between June 2009 and April 2017, a discrepancy of 1,458,221 existed nationally.